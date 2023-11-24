comscore Green wants to make it easier for travelers to visit from Japan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Green wants to make it easier for travelers to visit from Japan

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Josh Green

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Josh Green

State leaders want to make it easier for tourists from Japan to visit Hawaii by creating a pre-­clearance program allowing travelers from the country to save time at the Honolulu airport by completing immigration, customs and agricultural inspections before departure.

Gov. Josh Green and other state officials proposed the idea during a recent visit to Tokyo. Green hopes the program will help boost tourism to the islands, Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday.

Tourism from Japan, Hawaii’s top international visitor market, has been sluggish since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii is keen on bringing back more travelers from Japan because “that’s the tourist that knows how to carry themselves in Hawaii and how to care for our aina and so on,” Green said, using the Hawaiian word for land.

A pre-clearance program, which has been discussed for many years, could open direct routes to other islands, including Maui, Green said.

Soon after a deadly wildfire wiped out much of the West Maui town of Lahaina, the Japanese government donated $2 million in humanitarian aid.

State House Speaker Scott Saiki, who joined Green on the trip, said Japanese officials were concerned about how much the program would cost and how it would be implemented and enforced.

Green said he will ask Hawaii’s congressional delegation to help make the program possible.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
No homes for the holidays for Maui fire survivors

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up