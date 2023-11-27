Kailua home fire extinguished; No injuries reported

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon extinguished a fire at a residential home on Uluniu Street near Oneawa Street in Kailua.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just after noon for a building fire at 436 Uluniu St., a residential, single-story home tucked behind the Uluniu Arts Building, which is home to a mix of restaurant and retail spaces. Nine units with about 34 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived at the scene at 12:09 p.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the home. The smoke could be seen billowing out over Oneawa Street between Jack-in-the-Box and Walgreens.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 12:21 p.m. The fire was fully extinguished at 1:35 p.m.

HFD said all occupants exited the building safely on their own. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damage. An update will be provided once the investigation is completed.