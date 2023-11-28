A fun, kimchi-centered dish

For the fastest path to deliciousness, select ingredients that punch above their weight. This weeknight recipe leans on just five primary ingredients — ground chicken, lettuce and rice form the foundation; kimchi adds depth; and hoisin lends sweetness — for a fresh spread that cooks in just 15 minutes. Bracing and assertive, kimchi doesn’t slip into this dish; it dominates. Although each jar of kimchi is unique, its salty, spicy and tangy notes reign. You’ll cook off a portion of the chopped fermented cabbage with the chicken, taming its taste and texture, then use the remainder as a garnish. To offset kimchi’s assertiveness, the chicken is glazed with hoisin sauce, which adds sweetness, color and glossiness. Set the chicken mixture, kimchi, lettuce and rice in separate bowls for tableside assembly — less work for the cook; more fun for the guests.
Kimchi Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 tightly packed cups store-bought or homemade kimchi (about 10 ounces)
• 2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil
• 1 pound ground chicken (preferably dark meat)
• Salt and black pepper
• 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce, plus more for serving
• Lettuce leaves (preferably 2 heads bibb lettuce or 1 large head red-leaf lettuce)
• 3-4 cups warm cooked short-grain rice
Directions:
Finely chop the kimchi (or pulse in a food processor); transfer about two-thirds to a small serving bowl, reserving the remainder for the chicken.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the chicken, season with salt and pepper, and cook, crumbling it occasionally with a spoon, until starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in the hoisin sauce and then the reserved kimchi, and stir occasionally until chicken is glossy and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Add the chicken mixture, lettuce leaves and rice to separate serving bowls. Assemble lettuce wraps by first adding a spoonful of rice, then chicken mixture and then kimchi; devour swiftly. Serve with more hoisin, if desired, for extra sweetness.
Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.
