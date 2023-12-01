comscore Flood watch remains in effect for Hawaiian islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flood watch remains in effect for Hawaiian islands

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Protective barriers are seen along Front Street to mitigate flooding from the Kona low system, Thursday, in Lahaina.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Protective barriers are seen along Front Street to mitigate flooding from the Kona low system, Thursday, in Lahaina.

A flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands through this afternoon.

A Kona low west of the islands will keep a moist and unstable air mass over the islands today, according to the National Weather Service. This will result in the potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms.

Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

