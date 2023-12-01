Flood watch remains in effect for Hawaiian islands

A flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands through this afternoon.
A Kona low west of the islands will keep a moist and unstable air mass over the islands today, according to the National Weather Service. This will result in the potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms.
Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.
