Mountain West agrees to football scheduling deal with Oregon St., Washington St.

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 7:58 am
    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei walks by the Pac-12 logo and waves to fans after the team’s NCAA college football game against Oregon, Nov. 24, in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West announced a football scheduling agreement today for the 2024 season that gives the two Pac-12 schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year.

All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three home games and three road games against members of a conference that includes: Hawaii, Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming, Nevada, UNLV, San Jose State, Utah State, Fresno State and New Mexico.

The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

Oregon State and Washington State are trying to plot a path forward after the Pac-12 was torn apart by conference realignment. Ten Pac-12 schools are joining new Power Five leagues in 2024.

Oregon State and Washington State are hoping to keep the Pac-12 alive. NCAA rules allow for a conference to be as small as two schools for a two-year period.

The Pacific Northwest schools are in a legal battle with the Pac-12 and the 10 departing schools to determine who runs the conference and has control over potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of assets.

--
