High surf advisory for Hawaii’s north and west shores

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north and west shores through Monday morning.

The advisory covers north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north shores of Maui.

“An incoming northwest swell will lead to a rapid rise in surf to advisory levels along north- and west-facing shores this afternoon,” forecasters said today. “This swell will peak Sunday, and then be followed by a larger northwest swell expected to arrive Monday night.”

Waves along north shores are expected to be between 12 to 16 feet this afternoon, while surf along west shores is forecast to be between 8 to 12 feet this afternoon and tonight, the weather service said.

The Kona low that drenched much of the islands this week has weakened, but there is a chance of a few brief lingering downpours across the state later today, with a thunderstorm possible mainly for Big Island, forecasters said.

The weather service predicts a return to tradewind weather Sunday, with some windward showers. The trades will strengthen through Monday, with “breezy conditions” expected Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.