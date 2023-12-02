comscore Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people shot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people shot

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 pm
  Metropolitan police investigate the scene of a shooting on Friday, Dec. 1, in Las Vegas. Five homeless people were shot, Friday, one of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

    Metropolitan police investigate the scene of a shooting on Friday, Dec. 1, in Las Vegas. Five homeless people were shot, Friday, one of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

LAS VEGAS >> Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, one of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city, according to Las Vegas police.

A police commander initially said two were killed, but Las Vegas Metro Police Department spokesperson Jason Johansson later said at a briefing that one man in his 50s was pronounced dead and another was in critical condition, while three others were in stable condition.

“Right now we are trying to figure out what exactly happened during the shooting, the information we have is kind of conflicting,” Johansson said.

The shooting comes after police in Los Angeles announced Friday they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents last month.

