Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Hawaii island

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Hilina region of Kilauea volcano tonight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake struck at 5:53 p.m. and was centered about 8.5 miles south-southeast of Volcano and 29 miles south-southwest of Hilo, at a depth of 1.2 miles.

It posed no tsunami threat to Hawaii, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” online survey recorded dozens of responses from throughout the Big Island, including Hilo and Kailua-Kona.