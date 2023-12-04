Motorcyclist, 29, dies after colliding with vehicle in Hawaii Kai

A motorcyclist was killed on Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai after colliding with a turning vehicle Sunday evening. It was the second fatal motorcycle crash on Oahu over the weekend.

Honolulu police said a 29-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in the eastbound lane of the highway when he was struck at about 5:43 p.m. by a vehicle that was turning left from the westbound lane onto Nawilwili Street, not far from the entrance of Hanauma Bay.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the motorcyclist and took him to a hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet. Speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to a police report.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, and her 30-year-old male passenger were not injured, and remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

This was Oahu’s 54th traffic fatality this year compared with 52 at the same time last year.

On Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was killed after crashing his speeding motorcycle into a vehicle on the westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway near the Ward Avenue overpass.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man at about 11:18 p.m. The motorcyclist was then struck by another vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old male, police report said. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the Saturday crash, according to police.