HPD: Speed and alcohol factors in fatal crash of motorcyclist

A 27-year-old man died late Friday night after crashing his speeding motorcycle into a vehicle on the westbound lanes of H-1 Freeway near the Ward Avenue overpass, Honolulu police said.
The man was ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man. The motorcyclist was then struck by another vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old male, a police report said.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.
Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. It appears that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the collision, police said.
This is Oahu’s 53rd traffic fatality so far this year, compared with 52 at the same time in 2022.
