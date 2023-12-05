Officials say there is no emergency after Navy sirens inadvertently activated

State and city officials say there is no emergency after the activation of multiple sirens reported around Oahu at about 1:30 p.m. today.

The sirens do not belong to the state or city, but to the U.S. Navy, which informed state and city officials that its giant voice system was inadvertently activated today.

There is no emergency, the U.S. Navy said, and the public should disregard the alert sirens.

In an HNL.Info alert earlier today, the City and County of Honolulu also reassured the public that there was no emergency.

“Right now we at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam are working with the city Department of Emergency Management and HI-EMA to determine the cause.” said JBPPH spokesman Chuck Anthony. “The false alert was not manually activated here on the base.”