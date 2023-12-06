7 people displaced after Ewa Beach house fire

Seven people were displaced from a Ewa Beach home after a fire broke out Tuesday evening, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. for a fire at 91-996 Papapuhi Place in Ewa Beach, near Geiger Community Park. Ten units with about 35 personnel responded, HFD said.

The first units to arrive found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the two-story home. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 5:38 p.m., and it was extinguished at 5:58 p.m., HFD said.

The occupants reported that the home’s smoke detectors alerted them to the fire and they evacuated safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting the seven people who were displaced.

An investigation into the fire’s origin and cause, plus estimated damages, are pending, HFD said.