North Shore killers receive extended sentences for 2017 slaying

The two convicted killers of a 51-year-old North Shore woman at a vacation rental on Dec. 7, 2017, were given extended sentences today in Circuit Court for second-degree murder, kidnapping, and burglary.

Judge Rowena Somerville sentenced Hailey Dandurand for second-degree murder to life with the possibility of parole, an extended term of 20 years for burglary, an extended term of life with the possibility of parole, one year for unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and an extended term of 10 years for unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

The judge sentenced Stephen Brown to life with the possibility of parole for the murder conviction, 20 years for kidnapping and an extended term of 20 years for burglary. His sentencing was delayed due to a subsequent Supreme Court ruling that affected the sentencing.

Neither Dandurand nor Brown spoke on their behalf, but Brown’s adoptive family did.

The pair were tried separately and both were convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Telma Boinville, two counts of kidnapping of Boinville and her then-8-year-old daughter Makana Boinville Emery and first-degree burglary of the vacation rental.

Brown was also found guilty of fourth-degree criminal property damage.

Dandurand was also convicted of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, a felony, and for misdemeanor unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.