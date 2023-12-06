comscore Editorial: Hawaii residents need quality air carriers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hawaii residents need quality air carriers

  • Today
  • Updated 8:54 p.m.

It’s time for cautious optimism, as the highly consequential takeover of kamaaina company Hawaiian Airlines by Alaska Airlines gets underway. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Crime updates on West Side

Scroll Up