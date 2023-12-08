Missing hiker rescued 1,000 feet below Pali Notches trail after 3 days

A visiting, 34-year-old male hiker who had been missing for three days was found Thursday in Nuuanu, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD said it received a call from the Honolulu Police Department at 12:11 p.m. for the missing hiker, with the last known location near the Pali Notches Trail. Five units with about 13 personnel responded.

After setting up command at the Pali Lookout, HFD conducted an air search and found the man about 1,000 feet below the trail.

After providing basic life support, HFD airlifted the man to a landing zone and transferred him to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 2:24 p.m.

Social media posts earlier in the day requested help locating the man, who had been missing for three nights, and sharing the most recent videos he had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with sweeping views of a valley, followed by the Koolaus shrouded in clouds in an attempt to pinpoint his last known location.

Police provided HFD with the hiker’s last known geolocation, and rescue personnel conducted the air search based on that vital information.

EMS met the patient near Nuuanu Reservoir and administered life-saving treatment on the man, who had multiple injuries, and took him to an emergency room in serious condition.