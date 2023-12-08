Police seek public’s help in identifying sex assault suspect

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for incidents of fourth-degree sexual assault and harassment that occurred within a two-month span.

Police said at about noon on Sept. 28, the victim was at Ala Moana Beach Park when an unknown male suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Then at about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, the same male suspect allegedly harassed the victim in the downtown Honolulu area.

The suspect is described as Micronesian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in surveillance video wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, blue basketball shorts, and white socks and black slippers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.