comscore Police seek public’s help in identifying sex assault suspect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Police seek public’s help in identifying sex assault suspect

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:55 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS A male suspected of sexual assault is seen in undated surveillance footage.

    COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

    A male suspected of sexual assault is seen in undated surveillance footage.

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for incidents of fourth-degree sexual assault and harassment that occurred within a two-month span.

Police said at about noon on Sept. 28, the victim was at Ala Moana Beach Park when an unknown male suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Then at about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, the same male suspect allegedly harassed the victim in the downtown Honolulu area.

The suspect is described as Micronesian, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in surveillance video wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, blue basketball shorts, and white socks and black slippers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Body of missing hiker recovered from Waimanalo trail

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up