Injured hiker airlifted from Kaau Crater Trail in Kaimuki

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured 28-year-old man Saturday morning on the Kaau Crater Trail in Kaimuki.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:31 a.m., and responded with five units and 13 personnel. According to an HFD release, a group of three hikers was on the trail for two and a half hours when the man slipped, suffered a right shoulder injury and could not continue on his own.
A rescuer from HFD’s Air 1 helicopter arrived at the man’s side at 11:07 a.m., and a medical assessment and basic life support treatment were conducted. The man was then packaged and airlifted to a nearby landing zone at 11:17 a.m., where his care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services.
The other two hikers safely hiked out on their own.
