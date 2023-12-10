Man, 21, arrested for alleged attempted murder in Kalihi

Honolulu police on Saturday morning arrested a man, 21, on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, “place to keep a pistol” and harassment.

The suspect reportedly got into an argument with a 42-year-old man and allegedly discharged a firearm, striking a man 47, and a woman, 41, in Kalihi, according to a police report.

Police located and arrested the suspect at about 3:05 a.m. Saturday. The suspect remains in custody pending investigation.