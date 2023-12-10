Munoz leads Hawaii to rout of HPU

A series of runs added up to the Hawaii basketball team’s 78-53 victory over Hawaii Pacific today in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
A crowd of 2,021 saw the Rainbow Warriors improve to 7-1. This game did not count in the standings for the Division II Sharks, who remain at 5-2.
The ’Bows scored six unanswered points to extend their lead to 13-4, then went on a 12-0 run to make it 32-20 with 5:40 left in the first half.
Juan Munoz continued his offensive surge, hitting all six of his first-half shots on his way to a team-high 15 points for UH. After making all five of his 3s against Central Arkansas a week ago, Munoz came off the bench with 14:40 left in the half. He made his first three 3s, then showed his driving skills, hitting three layups. In the second half, he assisted on Mor Seck’s alley-oop dunk.
HPU’s 7-foot-4 Matt Van Komen was held to 2 points on 1-for-3 shooting in 23 minutes. Dominique Winbush led HPU with a game-high 18 poimts, a game-high five assists with no turnovers, as well as four rebounds.
