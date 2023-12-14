Three people, dog rescued from disabled vessel off Kauai

The United States Coast Guard rescued three sailors and a dog from a disabled vessel off Kauai Wednesday.

According to a Coast Guard news release, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon distress alert at 3:17 p.m., plotting 30 nautical miles north-east of Kauai.

The disabled vessel, Isle Time, was located by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew about 30 miles offshore at 6:04 p.m and deployed a rescue swimmer. Another aircrew watched the vessel while the Dolphin helicopter aircrew refueled on Kauai and returned to recover the three sailors and the dog through multiple hoists.

The disabled vessel had a broken bilge pump, causing the vessel to take on water “due to the onset of water over the bow and adverse weather conditions,” according to the Coast Guard.

The Sector Honolulu Command Center is monitoring the situation, and the three mariners and dog are in stable condition.