New parents overcome homelessness to build better life for their children

For Channalyn Fox Weber, 21, and Chevy Alapai-Torres, 20, spending their son’s first Christmas last year in the Waianae homeless shelter was a heartbreaking experience.
At the time, Weber had just given birth to their now 1-year-old son Cayden, and the couple was struggling to find the means to live on their own after a work accident put Alapai-Torres out of work in August.
“To see our babies being in there, that really broke us,” Weber said. “I couldn’t give them much with us being in a shelter. There was only so much that we could do.”
Weber previously had been working as a nail technician until her first pregnancy, which forced her to quit her job due to the strong fumes emitted by materials used in the profession. Other jobs she applied to while pregnant all turned her away, many with the reasoning that she needed to be able to lift up to 50 pounds, she said.
Meanwhile, the injuries Alapai-Torres suffered took months to heal. And despite being pregnant, Weber cared for his injuries while raising their oldest son, Chazyn, as well as Cayden after he was born in mid-December 2022.
The ordeal also left Alapai-Torres with the guilt of not being able to return to work.
“The fact that I couldn’t support my kids and my wife, it was just hard and stressful,” Alapai-Torres said. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at.”
Fortunately, Alapai-Torres recovered fully and found new employment as a landscaper in early 2023. By October, the couple was able to move their family into their own one-bedroom apartment in Waianae.
Weber recently returned to part-time work as a nail technician, while Alapai- Torres continues to work long hours to support their family.
Despite the hardship their family has endured, Weber and Alapai-Torres maintain a positive outlook in hopes that they will one day be able to provide a better life for their children.
“Even though we’re still struggling, when I think about what we went through, it kind of makes me stronger,” she said. “It makes me feel like we’re slowly going to succeed.”
For Christmas, Alapai- Torres and Weber would like to receive toddler supplies such as diapers or baby wipes, as well as furniture for their new apartment.
Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.