This warmed feta is the perfect appetizer

This skillet of warmed feta and nuts can tide guests over before dinner or embellish a meal of grilled lamb kebabs, mixed vegetables, pork or chicken. Inspired by saganaki, a fried-cheese appetizer from Greece, the feta here is surrounded by nuts, olive oil, honey and herbs. Thyme, oregano or za’atar adds earthiness to the salty feta and sweet honey, but you could incorporate orange or lemon peel, fresh or dried chile, or any other aromatics you like on spiced nuts. You could also trade the nuts for tomatoes, dates, salami or olives. Whatever you do, be sure to drizzle the herbed honey and oil over each spoonful of feta.

Grilled Feta With Nuts

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

• 8 ounce block of feta, patted dry

• 1/3 cup raw almonds, walnut pieces or hazelnuts

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme or oregano leaves or za’atar

• Black pepper

• Grilled bread (or pita) or stone fruit, or both, for serving

Directions:

Heat the grill to medium-high, or heat the oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease the bottom of a small or medium cast-iron skillet with extra-virgin olive oil.

Place the block of feta in the center of the skillet, then scatter the nuts around the feta. Drizzle the feta and nuts with the 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus the honey and thyme. Season generously with black pepper.

Place the skillet on the grates, then cover the grill — or slide the skillet into the oven — and cook until the feta is soft to the touch and nuts are warm, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve right away with bread or stone fruit, or both.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.