2 men charged with murder in fatal shooting in Mililani

Two men were charged with murder this afternoon after they allegedly ambushed a 37-year-old man while he was driving on Kamehameha Highway early on the morning of Dec. 14.

On Tuesday, Clinton B. Kaaialii, 34, was arrested at 72 Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa on suspicion of murder in the second degree.

At about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Michael K. Caspino, 27, was arrested at about 5:35 p.m. in Makaha Community Park at 84-0730 Manuku Street on suspicion of murder in the second degree and promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree.

At about 5:20 p.m. today Caspino was charged with murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and ownership or possession prohibited (weapon).

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Kaaialii was charged with robbery in the first degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and car theft.

His bail was set at $150,000 and he remains in custody.

The victim, Barabbas Dietrich, 37, was identified by the Department of the Medical Examiner and the manner of his death was ruled a homicide.