High bacteria levels found in Kailua wastewater treatment plant sample

City officials today reported higher than permitted levels of enterococcus in a single sample of effluent from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The sample, which was taken at 8:08 a.m. Thursday, exceeded the single sample daily maximum limitation for enterococcus under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the plant, according to a news release from the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services.

Enterococcus bacteria are used as an indicator of fecal material in water and possible presence of pathogens that can sicken swimmers.

The sample was taken at the effluent monitoring station at the plant before discharge at the deep ocean outfall located about a mile from the shoreline at Kailua Bay.

The City and County of Honolulu said it received the result today after the 24-hour test, and that it is now collecting additional daily samples of treated effluent at the Kailua plant.

Results from the additional testing will be provided when available, officials said.

The city said it has also begun collecting daily samples at seven shoreline stations near the Kailua treatment plant, which will continue until it has confirmed effluent enterococcus levels remain within the permit limit.

When ocean conditions are safe enough, the city said it will also conduct monitoring at stations around the outfall at Kailua Bay.

Signs have been posted to alert the public to stay out of waters around the outfall.