Big Island man critically injured in Hawaiian Acres shooting

Hawaii island police are looking for the suspect or suspects in an attempted murder case after a 39-year-old man was shot in his driveway in upper Puna Saturday afternoon.

Police said that just after 2:15 p.m, Puna patrol officers responded to a home on Koloa Maoli Road (Road 9) in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision, after receiving a call reporting that a man who had been shot.

Officers found the victim unconscious on the home’s driveway and “being tended to by several acquaintances,” police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he remained in critical condition Saturday night.

Witnesses who were visiting the victim’s home told officers that a vehicle drove partially up the driveway, and the victim was shot when he went to see who was there, according to police. No suspect or motive has been identified in this case.

Detectives have classified the investigation as a second-degree attempted murder.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area, should contact Detective David Poohina at (808) 961-2385 or email him at David.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential, according to police.