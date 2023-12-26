comscore Kauai police seek public’s help in ID of body found in Kekaha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Kauai police seek public’s help in ID of body found in Kekaha

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:28 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Kauai Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a body found earlier this month at a makeshift campsite near a surf spot known as “Targets” in Kekaha.

Kauai police said officers on Dec. 16 responded to a call for a person found deceased at a campsite in the area under a thick canopy of kiawe trees. State Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers assisted KPD that day.

Police said the decedent had long hair but was unrecognizable due to the advanced stage of decomposition. The person was wearing green and white surf shorts with floral designs, pants with camouflage designs, and a T-shirt with a University of Georgia emblem.

Preliminary results of an autopsy completed Dec. 26 indicate the decedent was possibly male. No signs of foul play are currently suspected, police said.

No missing person reports have recently been filed with KPD.

An investigation is ongoing.

KPD is asking anyone with information about the decedent to call dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or at cskauai.org.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Christmas baby arrives at Kapiolani 2 hours after her Christmas Eve twin

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up