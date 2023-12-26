Public asked to help find Halawa shooter

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help identifying whoever shot and killed a 22-year-old man who was in a car after a party at 3:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.

On Monday, at about 3:45 a.m., 22-year-old Lino Nedelec was an “occupant in a white sedan with friends,” when they left the Puuwai Momi Housing Complex, according to a police.

As the sedan left the parking lot of the complex and drove onto Kamehameha Highway, “an unknown male shot at the sedan.”

Nedelec was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.