Hiker in his 70s airlifted from Diamond Head Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man in his 70s Wednesday morning on the Diamond Head Crater Trail after he experienced a medical emergency.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 9:48 a.m., and responded with five units and 13 personnel. According to an HFD release, the man was hiking near the top of the trail when he “experienced a medical emergency and was unable to descend the trail on his own.”
HFD responders arrived at the hiker’s location at 10:16 a.m., and a medical assessment and basic life support treatment were conducted. The man was then airlifted via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone.
The hiker was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 10:32 a.m.
