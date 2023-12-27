Hiker in his 70s airlifted from Diamond Head Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man in his 70s Wednesday morning on the Diamond Head Crater Trail after he experienced a medical emergency.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 9:48 a.m., and responded with five units and 13 personnel. According to an HFD release, the man was hiking near the top of the trail when he “experienced a medical emergency and was unable to descend the trail on his own.”

HFD responders arrived at the hiker’s location at 10:16 a.m., and a medical assessment and basic life support treatment were conducted. The man was then airlifted via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone.

The hiker was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 10:32 a.m.