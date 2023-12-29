Flash flood in Wahiawa strands 4 hunters overnight

A flash flood in a mountain stream near Wahiawa left four hunters stranded Thursday night.

Honolulu firefighters had to suspend rescue efforts Thursday night but confirmed that the four were uninjured and safe. Honolulu Fire Department officials had planned to resume the rescue at first light today but called it off after the hunting party was able to safely hike out of the mountains overnight.

According to HFD, firefighters were called at 7:23 p.m. Thursday after Honolulu police received a text from the hunters. A group of seven hunters were separated by a flash flood at Kawailoa Stream, HFD said. Three made it to safety but four were trapped on the other side of the stream.

HFD’s Air 1 and rescue personnel located the four hunters who confirmed that there were no injuries and they were in a safe refuge area, HFD said.

“Due to the topography and terrain, the rescue was suspended at 9:22 p.m.,” according to a HFD report.

The rescue was called off today after the hunting party notified HFD at about 5 a.m. that they were safe and uninjured.