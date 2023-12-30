Man, 30, dies after shark encounter at Paia Bay

A 30-year-old Haiku man died after encountering a shark at Paia Bay on Maui this morning, according to a state Department of Land and Natural Resources Facebook post.

The man, who has not been identified, was surfing at around 11:12 a.m. in “mixed” water conditions, due to high surf conditions. Maui Fire Department personnel responded and the man was taken to the hospital, according to DLNR. MFD responders patrolled the area on shore and on jet skis.

Baldwin Beach Park and Baby Beach were closed today following the incident, according to a post on Maui County’s Instagram. Shark sighting signs were placed one mile on either side of the incident location, from Tavares Bay to Baby Beach, and will remain up until noon Sunday if no further signs of shark activity is detected.

Further details on the incident are currently unavailable.