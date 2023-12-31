comscore Honolulu firefighters extinguish car, building fire in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters extinguish car, building fire in Ewa Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 am
Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning car fire that extended to an Ewa Beach residential building. No injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:09 a.m. today for a fire near 91-295 Hanapouli Circle, sending 10 units staffed with 35 personnel, according to a statement. The first unit arrived on scene seven minutes later to discover smoke and flames emanating from a parked vehicle under the building. The flames from the vehicle rose to the upper floors of the building.

HFD brought the fire under control at 12:34 a.m. and extinguished it at 1:47 a.m. No one was in the building during the fire.

An HFD fire investigator will determine the origin and cause of the fire along with providing damage estimates.

