Honolulu firefighters extinguish car, building fire in Ewa Beach

Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning car fire that extended to an Ewa Beach residential building. No injuries were reported.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:09 a.m. today for a fire near 91-295 Hanapouli Circle, sending 10 units staffed with 35 personnel, according to a statement. The first unit arrived on scene seven minutes later to discover smoke and flames emanating from a parked vehicle under the building. The flames from the vehicle rose to the upper floors of the building.
HFD brought the fire under control at 12:34 a.m. and extinguished it at 1:47 a.m. No one was in the building during the fire.
An HFD fire investigator will determine the origin and cause of the fire along with providing damage estimates.
