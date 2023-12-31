Honolulu firefighters put out large rubbish fire in Aiea

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large rubbish fire near 98-107 Kamehameha Highway on Saturday evening.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:44 p.m. Saturday for the rubbish fire and sent seven units staffed with 26 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene eight minutes later. Firefighters found a flaming large rubbish pile approximately 16 feet tall and covering a 20-foot by 30-foot area.
The fire was brought under control at 7:30 p.m. and extinguished at 8:45 p.m. HFD reported no structures were threatened or damaged.
An investigation is underway to determine the origin of the fire and its cause along with damage estimates.
