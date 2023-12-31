Las Vegas Advisor: New Year’s fireworks display grows bigger

This year’s “America’s Party” fireworks display will be launched from the rooftops of nine Strip casinos, which is one more than in the past. Now that Fontainebleau is open, it has been added to the mix with STRAT, Resorts World, Treasure Island, Venetian, Caesars Palace, Aria, Planet Hollywood and MGM Grand.

The show’s more than 12,000 individual ­pyrotechnics (about 1,000 more than last year) will be launched during an eight-minute presentation that will be synced with a soundtrack of hits from Mariah Carey, Banana­rama, Bruno Mars, Pitbull, Pink and others.

The Strip will be closed to traffic for the evening and open to pedestrians who want to celebrate on the boulevard. A separate fireworks show will be launched from the rooftop of the Plaza downtown.

MGM parking: The price of parking has gone up at MGM properties. It’s now a flat fee of $18 weekdays and $23 weekends. Formerly it was $18 for four to 24 hours on any day and there was a $15 option for two to four hours, with the first hour free for everyone. Only locals get a grace period now (three hours), though many are wondering when that shoe will drop.

Super-Pac: The Guiness World Record for the “largest digital video game display” was set in Las Vegas last week when Resorts World’s tower-located video screen lit up with a 2-1/2-story-tall Pac-Man game. The functioning game was played for 10 minutes by luminaries from an eSports Awards show. The towering Pac-Man game will not be an ongoing feature of the resort.

Question: Is it true there are no video poker machines in the bars at Fontainebleau?

Answer:Not completely, but the paltry ­selection of bar-top video poker machines at the Strip’s newest casino represents a strategy that was heretofore all but unheard of in Las Vegas. The single bar with machines is The Tavern, which is located next to the sportsbook.

