Nuuanu 7-Eleven store evacuated after suspect disperses substance

A person who dispersed a white powder-like substance inside a Nuuanu 7-Eleven store and then left the scene caused an evacuation today due to a possible hazardous materials situation.

The Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the store a little after 3 p.m.

Once HPD declared the scene secure, the HFD evacuated the store and the second floor of the building, then cordoned off the immediate area. Upon arrival, HazMat personnel conducted trace sampling on the unknown substance and all tests came back negative for any hazardous materials.

Two females, 45 and 47, and a man, 18, complained of eye irritation and were evaluated by EMS but declined to be transported to an emergency room.

Once the HazMat unit deemed the building safe, employees were allowed to return and operate their business as usual.