Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang shakes up his staff

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2022 Hawaii offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coack Ian Shoemaker patted the helmet of quarterback Brayden Schager against Nevada on Oct. 15, 2022. Hawaii won 31-16.

  • HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM Ian Shoemaker was UH’s offensive coordinator in 2022 until coach Timmy Chang took over play-calling duties.

  • HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM Steve Irvin was added to the staff, also in 2023.

  • HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM Eti Ena was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2023.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / NOV. 11 Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang will have three spots to fill on his coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena and cornerbacks coach Steve Irvin will not be retained on the University of Hawaii football team’s coaching staff, head coach Timmy Chang announced on Tuesday. Read more

