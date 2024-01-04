After more than a month away, UH finally sets foot on home floor

Don’t fault the Hawaii women’s basketball team if it needs directions finding tonight’s home game.

The Rainbow Wahine return to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for the first time in more than a month to host Cal State Bakersfield for the first of two Big West games this weekend.

Hawaii (4-6, 1-0) survived the doldrums of a three-game stretch in the entire month of December with two wins, including a 10-point victory at Cal State Fullerton last week.

The calendar has turned to a new year and the team is ready to finally kick the season into full gear as it goes for a third consecutive conference championship, starting its home conference schedule with the Roadrunners (4-7, 1-1).

“It was for sure difficult. It was practice over and over again. We were just beating on each other,” senior Ashley Thoms said about the last month. “I think the routine is going to be big for us and we’re all ready for it.”

Thoms is coming off a 4-for-5 shooting performance from 3-point range against Fullerton, more than doubling her season total.

She’s one of eight players to have started at least once this season as UH has had to mix its lineup with various players missing games.

Hawaii’s top three scorers, forward Imani Perez and guards Daejah Philips and Lily Wahinekapu, have all missed a game this season.

Phillips did not play in the win over the Titans and Perez missed the game before it against UCLA.

Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said she left practice on Tuesday in a good mood wanting to see her team healthy, but then admitted she didn’t know when that would be.

“We might not be completely healthy and we’re just going to go with what we have,” Beeman said. “Support the kids that aren’t with us in whatever way we can and will welcome them back whenever they can but if they don’t, they will be with us in spirit. Same thing as we did last year.”

Hawaii, which has won seven straight against the Roadrunners, held an opponent under 50 points for the third time this season in the win over the Titans.

UH is second in the Big West, allowing 58.9 points per game.

Thoms, who set a career high in 3s made, was 3-for-19 from 3 and shooting 14.3 percent (4-for-28) over her first nine games.

“It’s always great to see a kid have their work pay off and Ashley is always a kid who puts the work in but I don’t think Ashley is the type of kid that needs a game to get going,” Beeman said. “I think for the most part other than maybe a couple of our freshmen, our veteran kids don’t need a game to get going. They know what is at stake and they want to go win.”

UH’s rotation has gone nine and even 10 deep at times with nine players averaging at least 12 minutes a game.

Hawaii’s leading scorer has been a different player in each of the last four games.

UH finishes the weekend hosting Cal State Northridge (2-10, 0-2) on Saturday.

Rainbow Wahine Basketball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (4-6, 1-0 Big West) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (4-7, 1-1)

Tonight, 6 p.m.

Hawaii vs. Cal State Northridge (2-10, 0-2)

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV: Spectrum Sports (Ch. 1012)