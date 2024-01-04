This year’s Sentry will have special meaning to Collin Morikawa
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Collin Morikawa walked up the ninth green during the pro-am of The Sentry at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua on Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree