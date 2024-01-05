Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children nurses vote to authorize strike

Registered nurses at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children voted today by an overwhelming majority — 96% — to authorize a strike. The results of the three-day voting period ended today at 5 pm.
Strike authorization grants the nurse bargaining team the power to call a strike if Hawaii Pacific Health management fails to resolve key issues registered nurses have been raising in contract negotiations. The most important of the items is enforceable nurse-to-patient ratios, which would set the maximum number of patients a registered nurse can care for at any given time.
The nurses have been working without a contract since their last three-year contract expired Nov. 30. The nurses, who are represented by the Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association, Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 50, AFL-CIO, began their negotiations with the hospital’s management on Sept. 13.
The nurses and HPH management return to the bargaining table on Wednesday and Thursday. If a strike is called, the nurses will provide a 10-day notice to the hospital.
