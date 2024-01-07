3 arrested in Oahu Country Club burglary

Three men were arrested for allegedly breaking into and trashing the locker room at the Oahu Country Club in Nuuanu early this morning.

The men aged 39, 53 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of burglary in the second degree at 150 Country Club Road at 1:05 a.m. The 53-year-old also was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest.

“Three adult males unlawfully entered a commercial establishment and were placed under arrest for Burglary in the second degree,” according to an HPD description of the incident.

Jack Krause, the club’s general manager, sent a note to members today.

“A break in and burglary event was detected and foiled at the Club on Sunday morning at about 1 a.m. Our alarm system activated and HPD was dispatched. Suspects were arrested on site and all items appear to be recovered. The suspects are unknown to Oahu Country Club and are neither members nor employees,” wrote Krause.

“The two rearmost sections and three lockers in the lounge area of the Men’s Locker Room were broken into. The Women’s Locker Room does not appear to be involved. A list of names of member lockers is being compiled and you will be notified if you have not been already,” wrote Krause.

The “tossed contents of the lockers” have been for members to recover, as “per the advice of HPD,” he said.

“If the locker is broken or damaged in any way, please remove what items you recover to your home until we have repairs and new doors in place,” wrote Krause. “If you do not have a locker in the taped off areas, please stay out of those areas until they are cleared.”

The Oahu Country Club is “home to hundreds of members from all walks of life, many of whom share the same entrepreneurial spirit and love for the game of golf,” according to the club’s website.