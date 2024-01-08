Alleged organizer of rescued kayak group cited for lacking commercial permit

The owner of a closed Kailua kayak shop was cited by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement for allegedly engaging in commercial activity in state waters.

Robert Twogood was with a group of 21 boaters on Saturday morning when they ran into trouble and became the subjects of an ocean rescue. A DOCARE officer was called to the scene to investigate “possible illegal commercial activity at the Makai Pier.”

While Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards were bringing weary boaters back to shore, the DOCARE officer initiated an investigation. Through the investigation and interviews with participants, Twogood was identified as the group’s coordinator. Additionally, one of the participants said he was asked by Twogood to pay a $50 fee to cover what was described as “insurance fees.”

DOBOR, which issues commercial use permits in state ocean waters, indicates there is no record of Twogood having a current permit.

Twogood is scheduled to appear in Kaneohe District Court on Feb. 29.