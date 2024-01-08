Oahu under flood advisory; flood watch covers all islands

Oahu is under a flash flood advisory this morning and the entire state remains under a flood watch as a storm system moves over the island chain from the west.

The National Weather Service’s flood advisory for Oahu is in effect until 7:30 a.m.

“At 4:21 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over Leeward Oahu, with the heaviest rain falling between Kaena Point and Nanakuli. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour,” the advisory said.

The advisory area includes Waipio, Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Mililani, Kunia, Waialua, Waikele, Haleiwa, Waipahu, Waianae, Pearl City, Nanakuli, Makakilo, Kapolei, Aiea, Ewa Beach, Waikane, Hauula and Punaluu.

The flood watch, meanwhile, in in effect until Tuesday afternoon as a “cold front near Kauai this morning will continue to move eastward spreading heavy showers and thunderstorms down the island chain through Tuesday. Convective heavy shower bands may persist over some islands, especially along the frontal cloud band, increasing the threat for flash flooding statewide,” according to forecasters.

The weather service also said a “second frontal system brings another round of wet weather swiftly through the island chain from Thursday through Friday. Weather conditions will improve just in time for the upcoming weekend.”