Heavy rains set off brown water and wastewater advisories

The state Health Department today issued a brown water advisory for Maui following heavy rains.

A flash flood warning remains in place for Maui through at least this afternoon due to torrential rains as a cold front passes through, according to the National Weather Service.

Health officials warn that heavy rains have resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” the advisory warned. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.”

A brown water advisory, issued Monday, also remains in place for Oahu.

Additionally, the state Health Department reports an estimated 1.89 million gallons of partially treated wastewater has been discharged from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam wastewater treatment plant outfall.

The public is advised to avoid contact with waters near JBPHH outfall, which is located near the entrance channel to Pearl Harbor, off the Ewa end of the Reef Runway.

Heavy rains caused power disruption to the treatment plant’s UV disinfection system, the advisory said.

Brown water advisories, issued Monday, also remain in effect at Kalapaki Beach Park, and from Poipu to Polihale on the southwest shores of Kauai.