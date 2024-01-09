Heavy rains, strong winds move east over Maui, Hawaii island

Much of Maui was under a flash flood warning this morning as the cold front that brought heavy rain and flooding to Oahu and Molokai Monday now moves east over the island chain.

A flood watch was canceled for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu but remains in effect for Maui County and the Hawaii island until this afternoon.

“Unstable showers will persist over the eastern islands today into tonight, bringing periods of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, with enhanced rainfall potentially lingering over leeward Big Island into Wednesday,” National Weather Service forecasters said today. “A second front is forecast to deliver another round of wet weather from Thursday through Friday.”

The weather service issued the flash flood warning for the island of Maui until 8:15 a.m.

“At 5:17 a.m., local law enforcement reported road closure on South Kihei Road near Kaonoulu Street due to heavy rain,” the warning said. “Radar indicated rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing.”

The warning includes Kihei, Kula, Keokea, Pukalani, Ulupalakua, Makawao, Wailea, Kaupo, Makena, Kipahulu, Maalaea, Hana, Waikapu, Haleakala National Park and Hamoa.

In addition, a wind advisory if in effect for the leeward side of Hawaii island until 6 p.m., with forecasters predicting south winds of 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

“Winds this can knock down tree branches, and blow away unsecured objects. Strong gusts can make it difficult to drive,” forecasters said.