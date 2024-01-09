A comforting soup for the cooler weather

With carrots, celery, egg noodles and specks of green herbs, this homemade chicken noodle soup is classic and comforting, but instead of boiling a whole bird for hours, this quick and easy recipe calls for stock and cooked chicken, so it’s doable on a weeknight. Because the majority of the soup is the chicken stock, use one that’s sippable on its own, whether store-bought or homemade. Without noodles, the soup can be made and refrigerated for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 2 months; add the noodles when reheating the soup. For chicken noodle soup using raw, bone-in chicken, try this recipe.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
• Salt and black pepper
• 8 cups chicken stock
• 2 bay leaves or thyme sprigs (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)
• 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley or dill, stems reserved, plus more for garnish
• 2 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
• 2 celery stalks, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
• 6 ounces dried noodles, such as egg noodles or short pasta
• 3 cups shredded, cooked chicken (from 1 rotisserie chicken)
Directions:
In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook until softened but not browned, 5 to 7 minutes.
Add the chicken stock, bay leaves and herb stems and bring to a boil over high. Add the carrots, celery and noodles and cook, uncovered, over medium-high until the pasta is al dente according to package directions, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the chicken and simmer just until warmed, 1 to 2 minutes. Pluck out the bay leaves and herb stems, stir in the chopped parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4-6.
