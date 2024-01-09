comscore Warning lights came on during earlier Alaska flights | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Warning lights came on during earlier Alaska flights

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

United Airlines reported Monday that it has found loose bolts and installation issues on multiple 737 MAX 9 aircraft, which were grounded following a harrowing flight in which a similar Alaska Airlines jetliner was left with a gaping hole in its side. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Maui Land & Pineapple Co. Inc.

Scroll Up