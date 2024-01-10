‘Replica gun’ prompts lockdown at Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School

The Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate School campus went on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a “report of a weapon observed in a parked car on campus,” according to a letter sent to parents from Principal Jamie M. Dela Cruz.

According to the letter, the lockdown began at around 1:15 p.m. The Honolulu Police Department was “immediately notified and responded promptly to address the situation,” the letter read. The individual was taken into custody for possession of an “airsoft replica gun.”

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 2 p.m.

“I want to emphasize that the safety of our students is our utmost priority, and I am pleased to report that all students and staff remained safe and secure throughout the entire event,” Dela Cruz said in the letter.