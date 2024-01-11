comscore Honolulu firefighters rescue man from Makapuu Tidepools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Honolulu firefighters rescue man from Makapuu Tidepools

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man in his 20s from the Makapuu Tidepools in Hawaii Kai today after he was “knocked over by a wave and suffered injuries, making him unable to ascend the slope to the main trail,” according to a Honolulu Fire Department news release.

HFD personnel received a 911 call at 10:57 a.m. for the injured hiker, and responded with five units and 16 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 11:07 a.m. and traveled up the trail with a rapid response vehicle. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

Authorities made contact with the hiker at 11:28 a.m., conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was then airlifted to the landing zone and transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
NCAA takes step toward determining new tier where athletes can be paid

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up