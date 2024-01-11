Honolulu firefighters rescue man from Makapuu Tidepools

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man in his 20s from the Makapuu Tidepools in Hawaii Kai today after he was “knocked over by a wave and suffered injuries, making him unable to ascend the slope to the main trail,” according to a Honolulu Fire Department news release.
HFD personnel received a 911 call at 10:57 a.m. for the injured hiker, and responded with five units and 16 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 11:07 a.m. and traveled up the trail with a rapid response vehicle. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone.
Authorities made contact with the hiker at 11:28 a.m., conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was then airlifted to the landing zone and transferred to Emergency Medical Services.
