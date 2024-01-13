UC Riverside hands Hawaii women’s basketball its first Big West loss

UC Riverside senior guard Jordan Webster scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Highlanders to a 66-58 win over Hawaii today at SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif.

Webster outscored the Rainbow Wahine from the 3-point line by herself, hitting six of nine attempts to help UC Riverside (8-8, 3-3 Big West) snap an eight-game losing streak to the Rainbow Wahine and hand UH (7-7, 4-1) its first loss in conference play.

Lily Wahinekapu and Olivia Davies had 10 points apiece to lead Hawaii, which shot 19 percent (4-for-21) from the 3-point line.

Brooklyn Rewers added nine points in 11 minutes and Imani Perez had eight points, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals but committed six of UH’s 21 turnovers.

Hawaii rarely led in the game but took a 41-40 lead on a Kelsie Imai 3-pointer with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Daejah Phillips followed with a baseline drive for a layup to put UH ahead by three, but the Highlanders outscored UH 26-15 the rest of the way.

UH trailed by one entering the fourth quarter but never retook the lead. Makayla Jackson sealed the game with a 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining to put UC Riverside ahead by 10.

The Highlanders shot 48 percent (12-for-25) from 3.

Hawaii returns home to host Long Beach State on Thursday.