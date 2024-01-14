Suspect sought in baseball bat attack, robbery

A 34-year-old man was attacked with a baseball bat and then had his moped stolen in the University Avenue area early Saturday evening, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, the unknown suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with the bat and then stole the victim’s moped. Arriving officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect, police records state.

No arrests were made.

The case currently remains under investigation. The condition of the victim was not immediately known.