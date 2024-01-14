comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Nov. 6 – Nov. 9, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Nov. 6 – Nov. 9, 2023

  • Today
For The Week Of November 6–9
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
1217 Olino St 11/8/23 $1,217,000
Aina Haina    
5255 Makalena St 11/7/23 $1,900,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1413 Ala Iolani St 11/9/23 $610,000
1438 Nanimauloa Pl 11/6/23 $525,000
3161 Ala Ilima St #211 11/8/23 $445,000
2888 Ala Ilima St #1908 11/8/23 $215,000
5333 Likini St #1907 11/6/23 $318,000
Ala Moana    
88 Piikoi St #3601 11/6/23 $850,000
88 Piikoi St #3602 11/6/23 $850,000
1650 Kanunu St #PH1 11/6/23 $675,000
750 Amana St #301 11/6/23 $225,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3600 11/8/23 $1,598,300
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #3805 11/6/23 $935,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2208 11/7/23 $297,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2320 11/9/23 $228,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #2700 11/6/23 $7,600,000
1391 Kapiolani Blvd #3208 11/8/23 $1,470,000
1341 Kapiolani Blvd #29C 11/7/23 $1,890,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #2100 11/9/23 $3,420,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-931 Ololani St 11/9/23 $750,000
91-2045 Luahoana St #113 11/7/23 $718,257
91-2037 Kaioli St #3204 11/7/23 $745,000
91-1075 Namahoe St #9H 11/7/23 $560,000
1131 Kakala St #1304 11/9/23 $600,000
91-921 Hanakahi St 11/9/23 $700,000
91-1337 Maliko St 11/9/23 $760,000
92-1549 G Aliinui Dr #2G 11/8/23 $870,000
91-1063 Wili St 11/7/23 $810,000
91-1061 Kaileolea Dr #2C1 11/9/23 $685,000
91-1530 Pukanala St 11/9/23 $1,070,000
91-1016 Kaiakua St 11/9/23 $1,100,000
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #1 11/7/23 $840,000
91-1146 Kai Kukuma St 11/9/23 $890,000
Hawaii Kai    
7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #B21 11/7/23 $1,034,000
7266 Kalanipuu Pl 11/9/23 $1,150,000
1088 Kaumoku St 11/7/23 $1,500,000
Kaaawa    
51-636 Kamehameha Hwy #126 11/7/23 $515,000
Kahaluu    
47-417 K Kapehe St 11/9/23 $765,000
Kailua    
1330 Nanawale Pl 11/6/23 $1,551,750
1245 Aloha Oe Dr 11/9/23 $1,886,000
14 Aulike St #605 11/9/23 $650,000
192 Kailua Rd 11/6/23 $2,165,000
Kakaako    
988 Halekauwila St #2310 11/6/23 $835,000
1001 Queen St #2603 11/9/23 $888,000
1108 Auahi St #21-H 11/9/23 $1,600,000
1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I4403 11/8/23 $1,230,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #II1806 11/9/23 $830,000
Kaneohe    
45-1082 Grote Rd 11/6/23 $1,000,000
Kapahulu    
3318 Esther St 11/9/23 $1,200,000
3824 Leahi Ave #202 11/8/23 $415,000
Kapalama    
1313 Ahiahi St 11/6/23 $1,850,000

 

Liliha

    
60 N Beretania St #1609 11/8/23 $482,000
1707 Yamada Ln 11/8/23 $650,000
Lower Kalihi    
1722 Democrat St 11/9/23 $1,050,000
Lower Manoa    
1226 Alexander St #1508 11/6/23 $375,000
2965 Koali Rd #5 11/6/23 $690,000
Makaha    
84-770 Kili Dr #433 11/7/23 $238,000
84-273 Holt St 11/7/23 $700,000
84-890 Maiola St #73 11/8/23 $1,300,000
Makiki    
1750 Kalakaua Ave #1301 11/9/23 $220,000
1448 Young St #1206 11/6/23 $330,000
1050 Kinau St #508 11/8/23 $400,000
1325 Wilder Ave #Makai16 11/8/23 $550,000
1700 Makiki St #207 11/9/23 $221,500
1330 Wilder Ave #217 11/8/23 $370,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1505 11/8/23 $405,000
Manoa Valley    
3036 A Kahaloa Dr #1 11/7/23 $1,859,900
3683 B Woodlawn Dr 11/8/23 $650,000
Mccully    
2014 Fern St 11/9/23 $2,300,000
796 Isenberg St #8D 11/9/23 $398,000
2525 Date St #2101 11/8/23 $575,000
2525 Date St #2603 11/6/23 $335,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-802 Wikao St #R304 11/6/23 $513,965
95-956 Wikao St #F103 11/6/23 $565,000
95-1046 Oliliko St 11/7/23 $500,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-123 Helelua St #G307 11/6/23 $180,000
87-2131 Pakeke St #40 11/6/23 $623,000
87-354 Farrington Hwy 11/6/23 $100,000
87-190 Maaloa St 11/9/23 $740,000
87-1040 Konini St 11/9/23 $715,000
Nuuanu    
409 Iolani Ave #402 11/9/23 $363,000
502 Captain Cook Ave #302 11/8/23 $409,000
1440 Ward Ave #601 11/9/23 $319,000
818 S King St #1101 11/6/23 $321,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
1532 Anuhea Pl 11/9/23 $1,200,000
1828 Saint Louis Dr 11/8/23 $900,000
1924 10th Ave 11/8/23 $942,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1036 Kaamilo St 11/9/23 $900,666
98-360 Koauka Lp #214 11/6/23 $505,000
Wahiawa    
1830 Wilikina Dr #704 11/8/23 $289,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4705 Kahala Ave 11/9/23 $3,625,000
1487 Halekoa Dr 11/9/23 $1,080,000
4598 Waikui St 11/8/23 $500,000
Waikiki    
1821 Lipeepee St #104 11/9/23 $345,000
1860 Ala Moana Blvd #1101 11/6/23 $599,000
400 Hobron Ln #2409 11/9/23 $299,000
2115 Ala Wai Blvd #203 11/8/23 $395,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #902 11/9/23 $407,500
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1215 11/9/23 $388,000
2450 Prince Edward St #808A 11/6/23 $125,000
2442 Kuhio Ave #502 11/9/23 $507,000
2452 Tusitala St #1106 11/8/23 $540,000
201 Ohua Ave #3203 11/8/23 $830,000
201 Ohua Ave #3805 11/9/23 $770,000
134 Kapahulu Ave #321 11/7/23 $380,000
300 Wai Nani Way #613 11/8/23 $440,000
Waimanalo    
41-678 Inoaole St 11/8/23 $1,040,000
Waipahu    
94-360 Hokuala St #188 11/7/23 $651,000
94-828 Lumiauau St #S102 11/9/23 $510,000
94-730 Lumiauau St #HH1 11/7/23 $664,000
94-272 Kahualena St 11/7/23 $1,078,000
94-010 Leolua St #C103 11/8/23 $386,800
94-1576 Waipahu St 11/7/23 $865,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Kaimuki    
1139 12th Ave 11/9/23 $3,500,000
1050 12th Ave 11/9/23 $1,000,000
Kakaako    
808 Kapiolani Blvd 11/9/23 $34,800,000
Lower Kalihi    
744 Puuhale Rd 11/8/23 $743,000
Lower Manoa    
2680 S King St 11/8/23 $5,424,125
2706 S King St 11/8/23 $7,075,875
Looking Back

