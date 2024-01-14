Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Nov. 6 – Nov. 9, 2023

|For The Week Of November 6–9
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|1217 Olino St
|11/8/23
|$1,217,000
|Aina Haina
|5255 Makalena St
|11/7/23
|$1,900,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1413 Ala Iolani St
|11/9/23
|$610,000
|1438 Nanimauloa Pl
|11/6/23
|$525,000
|3161 Ala Ilima St #211
|11/8/23
|$445,000
|2888 Ala Ilima St #1908
|11/8/23
|$215,000
|5333 Likini St #1907
|11/6/23
|$318,000
|Ala Moana
|88 Piikoi St #3601
|11/6/23
|$850,000
|88 Piikoi St #3602
|11/6/23
|$850,000
|1650 Kanunu St #PH1
|11/6/23
|$675,000
|750 Amana St #301
|11/6/23
|$225,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3600
|11/8/23
|$1,598,300
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #3805
|11/6/23
|$935,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2208
|11/7/23
|$297,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2320
|11/9/23
|$228,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #2700
|11/6/23
|$7,600,000
|1391 Kapiolani Blvd #3208
|11/8/23
|$1,470,000
|1341 Kapiolani Blvd #29C
|11/7/23
|$1,890,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #2100
|11/9/23
|$3,420,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-931 Ololani St
|11/9/23
|$750,000
|91-2045 Luahoana St #113
|11/7/23
|$718,257
|91-2037 Kaioli St #3204
|11/7/23
|$745,000
|91-1075 Namahoe St #9H
|11/7/23
|$560,000
|1131 Kakala St #1304
|11/9/23
|$600,000
|91-921 Hanakahi St
|11/9/23
|$700,000
|91-1337 Maliko St
|11/9/23
|$760,000
|92-1549 G Aliinui Dr #2G
|11/8/23
|$870,000
|91-1063 Wili St
|11/7/23
|$810,000
|91-1061 Kaileolea Dr #2C1
|11/9/23
|$685,000
|91-1530 Pukanala St
|11/9/23
|$1,070,000
|91-1016 Kaiakua St
|11/9/23
|$1,100,000
|91-1200 Keaunui Dr #1
|11/7/23
|$840,000
|91-1146 Kai Kukuma St
|11/9/23
|$890,000
|Hawaii Kai
|7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #B21
|11/7/23
|$1,034,000
|7266 Kalanipuu Pl
|11/9/23
|$1,150,000
|1088 Kaumoku St
|11/7/23
|$1,500,000
|Kaaawa
|51-636 Kamehameha Hwy #126
|11/7/23
|$515,000
|Kahaluu
|47-417 K Kapehe St
|11/9/23
|$765,000
|Kailua
|1330 Nanawale Pl
|11/6/23
|$1,551,750
|1245 Aloha Oe Dr
|11/9/23
|$1,886,000
|14 Aulike St #605
|11/9/23
|$650,000
|192 Kailua Rd
|11/6/23
|$2,165,000
|Kakaako
|988 Halekauwila St #2310
|11/6/23
|$835,000
|1001 Queen St #2603
|11/9/23
|$888,000
|1108 Auahi St #21-H
|11/9/23
|$1,600,000
|1288 Kapiolani Blvd #I4403
|11/8/23
|$1,230,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #II1806
|11/9/23
|$830,000
|Kaneohe
|45-1082 Grote Rd
|11/6/23
|$1,000,000
|Kapahulu
|3318 Esther St
|11/9/23
|$1,200,000
|3824 Leahi Ave #202
|11/8/23
|$415,000
|Kapalama
|1313 Ahiahi St
|11/6/23
|$1,850,000
|
Liliha
|60 N Beretania St #1609
|11/8/23
|$482,000
|1707 Yamada Ln
|11/8/23
|$650,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1722 Democrat St
|11/9/23
|$1,050,000
|Lower Manoa
|1226 Alexander St #1508
|11/6/23
|$375,000
|2965 Koali Rd #5
|11/6/23
|$690,000
|Makaha
|84-770 Kili Dr #433
|11/7/23
|$238,000
|84-273 Holt St
|11/7/23
|$700,000
|84-890 Maiola St #73
|11/8/23
|$1,300,000
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #1301
|11/9/23
|$220,000
|1448 Young St #1206
|11/6/23
|$330,000
|1050 Kinau St #508
|11/8/23
|$400,000
|1325 Wilder Ave #Makai16
|11/8/23
|$550,000
|1700 Makiki St #207
|11/9/23
|$221,500
|1330 Wilder Ave #217
|11/8/23
|$370,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1505
|11/8/23
|$405,000
|Manoa Valley
|3036 A Kahaloa Dr #1
|11/7/23
|$1,859,900
|3683 B Woodlawn Dr
|11/8/23
|$650,000
|Mccully
|2014 Fern St
|11/9/23
|$2,300,000
|796 Isenberg St #8D
|11/9/23
|$398,000
|2525 Date St #2101
|11/8/23
|$575,000
|2525 Date St #2603
|11/6/23
|$335,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-802 Wikao St #R304
|11/6/23
|$513,965
|95-956 Wikao St #F103
|11/6/23
|$565,000
|95-1046 Oliliko St
|11/7/23
|$500,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-123 Helelua St #G307
|11/6/23
|$180,000
|87-2131 Pakeke St #40
|11/6/23
|$623,000
|87-354 Farrington Hwy
|11/6/23
|$100,000
|87-190 Maaloa St
|11/9/23
|$740,000
|87-1040 Konini St
|11/9/23
|$715,000
|Nuuanu
|409 Iolani Ave #402
|11/9/23
|$363,000
|502 Captain Cook Ave #302
|11/8/23
|$409,000
|1440 Ward Ave #601
|11/9/23
|$319,000
|818 S King St #1101
|11/6/23
|$321,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|1532 Anuhea Pl
|11/9/23
|$1,200,000
|1828 Saint Louis Dr
|11/8/23
|$900,000
|1924 10th Ave
|11/8/23
|$942,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1036 Kaamilo St
|11/9/23
|$900,666
|98-360 Koauka Lp #214
|11/6/23
|$505,000
|Wahiawa
|1830 Wilikina Dr #704
|11/8/23
|$289,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4705 Kahala Ave
|11/9/23
|$3,625,000
|1487 Halekoa Dr
|11/9/23
|$1,080,000
|4598 Waikui St
|11/8/23
|$500,000
|Waikiki
|1821 Lipeepee St #104
|11/9/23
|$345,000
|1860 Ala Moana Blvd #1101
|11/6/23
|$599,000
|400 Hobron Ln #2409
|11/9/23
|$299,000
|2115 Ala Wai Blvd #203
|11/8/23
|$395,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #902
|11/9/23
|$407,500
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1215
|11/9/23
|$388,000
|2450 Prince Edward St #808A
|11/6/23
|$125,000
|2442 Kuhio Ave #502
|11/9/23
|$507,000
|2452 Tusitala St #1106
|11/8/23
|$540,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3203
|11/8/23
|$830,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3805
|11/9/23
|$770,000
|134 Kapahulu Ave #321
|11/7/23
|$380,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #613
|11/8/23
|$440,000
|Waimanalo
|41-678 Inoaole St
|11/8/23
|$1,040,000
|Waipahu
|94-360 Hokuala St #188
|11/7/23
|$651,000
|94-828 Lumiauau St #S102
|11/9/23
|$510,000
|94-730 Lumiauau St #HH1
|11/7/23
|$664,000
|94-272 Kahualena St
|11/7/23
|$1,078,000
|94-010 Leolua St #C103
|11/8/23
|$386,800
|94-1576 Waipahu St
|11/7/23
|$865,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Kaimuki
|1139 12th Ave
|11/9/23
|$3,500,000
|1050 12th Ave
|11/9/23
|$1,000,000
|Kakaako
|808 Kapiolani Blvd
|11/9/23
|$34,800,000
|Lower Kalihi
|744 Puuhale Rd
|11/8/23
|$743,000
|Lower Manoa
|2680 S King St
|11/8/23
|$5,424,125
|2706 S King St
|11/8/23
|$7,075,875
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Nov. 6 – Nov. 9, 2023
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.